World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Check head-to-head records for India vs New Zealand in ODI and World Cup matches

IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal Head-to-Head: Team India, the undefeated team and hosts for the season will clash with New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 semifinal on Wednesday (Nov 15).

India has won the World Cup titles twice. They have also finished runner-ups once. However, New Zealand has never managed to lift the title despite reaching the semifinals in the last two editions. India finished in the first spot after the World Cup 2023 league matches in the points table with 18 points, while New Zealand ended fourth with ten points.

Rohit Sharma & Co. entered the penultimate stage of the marquee event after winning all nine matches. While the Men in Blue will try to maintain their perfect winning score, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will look forward to repeating the 2019 World Cup semifinal result.

Here's everything you need to know about the IND vs NZ World Cup 2023 semifinal head-to-head records in detail.

IND vs NZ World Cup Semifinal 2023 Head-to-Head Records

India and New Zealand have clashed in more than a hundred ODI matches. In the 117 India vs New Zealand matches, India holds an edge with 59 wins against New Zealand. Meanwhile, New Zealand has won 50 ODI matches against India. Only one IND vs NZ ODI game has ended in a tie, and seven have ended with no result.

Moreover, India has 24 times when batting first and 35 times when chasing, while New Zealand has won 28 times when chasing and 22 times when batting first.

The two cricketing giants have met nine times in ODI World Cup history. New Zealand has won five ODI-format World Cup matches against India, while India has won four.

In the World Cup 2023 league stage match between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue beat the Blackcaps by four wickets.

Wankhede Stadium will host the upcoming World Cup 2023 semifinal match between India and New Zealand. The two teams met at the same venue during a World Cup match. In 2017, India clashed with New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, with the visitors walking away with a six-wicket victory in a run chase of 281.

India and New Zealand clashed in the World Cup semifinals in the last edition in 2019. However, New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs.

(With inputs from agencies)