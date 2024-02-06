IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 'IN THE FACE' celebration of Jonny Bairstow's wicket - WATCH
Story highlights
In the last over before lunch, Bumrah nipped one back into the batter and rapped him on the pads. The batter was given LBW and Ashwin went to his face to celebrate the wicket.
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England's Jonny Bairstow exchanged some words after Ashwin's animated celebration after Bairstow wicket on day 4 (Feb 5) of the second Test in Vizag. Bairstow was the sixth English wicket to fall on Monday before lunch as England's chase of 399 derailed. The English batter was trapped LBW by Jasprit Bumrah who took nine wickets in the game to earn Player of the Match award.
In the last over before lunch, Bumrah nipped one back into the batter and rapped him on the pads. The batter was given LBW and Ashwin went to his face to celebrate the wicket. Bairstow, clearly not amused by Ashwin's celebration, said a few words to the Indian spinner. Have a look at the video below:
Bairstow and Ashwin exchange pleasantries just prior to lunch. pic.twitter.com/gTp2rDRZXM— The Pinch Hitter (@LePinchHitter) February 5, 2024
As for the match, England were bowled out for 292 runs in their second innings as India won the game by 106 runs to draw level in five-match series at 1-1.
England had started well from their overnight score of 67/1 before Axar Patel sent back 'nighthawk' Rehan Ahmed for a team score of 95. The off spinner again struck shortly after to dismiss first Test's hero Ollie Pope and Joe Root as England found themselves at 154/4 shortly before lunch on day 4.
In the second session, Skipper Ben Stokes was found short by Shreyas Iyer while trying to sneak a quick single as all of England's hope to win the match became futile. Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley did put up a bit of resistance with a 55-run partnership for the eighth wicket before Bumrah sent back Foakes with a return catch off his own bowling.
England's last two wickets fell cheaply as India completed a much-needed turn around after losing the first Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad. The third Test of the series will be played from February 15-19 in Rajkot.