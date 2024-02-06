IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ravi Ashwin's 'IN THE FACE' celebration of Jonny Bairstow's wicket - WATCH

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England's Jonny Bairstow exchanged some words after Ashwin's animated celebration after Bairstow wicket on day 4 (Feb 5) of the second Test in Vizag. Bairstow was the sixth English wicket to fall on Monday before lunch as England's chase of 399 derailed. The English batter was trapped LBW by Jasprit Bumrah who took nine wickets in the game to earn Player of the Match award.

In the last over before lunch, Bumrah nipped one back into the batter and rapped him on the pads. The batter was given LBW and Ashwin went to his face to celebrate the wicket. Bairstow, clearly not amused by Ashwin's celebration, said a few words to the Indian spinner. Have a look at the video below:

Bairstow and Ashwin exchange pleasantries just prior to lunch. pic.twitter.com/gTp2rDRZXM — The Pinch Hitter (@LePinchHitter) February 5, 2024 ×

As for the match, England were bowled out for 292 runs in their second innings as India won the game by 106 runs to draw level in five-match series at 1-1.