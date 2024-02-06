England skipper Ben Stokes blames Zak Crawley's LBW decision on 'wrong hawk-eye' after defeat in second Test

England skipper Ben Stokes thinks that the LBW decision based on hawk-eye to give Zak Crawley out on day 4 (Feb 5) of the second Test against India in Vizag was wrong. Crawley, who scored 73, was the fifth English wicket to fall in a chase of 399. His dismissal came one over before lunch on day 4 off Kuldeep Yadav with England at half-way mark in their run chase.

The incident happened in the 41st over England's innings and the on-filed umpire had given the batter not out. India captain Rohit Sharma then decided to take the review and the hawk-eye showed ball hitting the leg stump. Stokes, after the loss, said that the technology got it wrong in this case.

“Technology in the game is obviously there and ­everyone has an understanding of the ­reasons it can never be 100%, which is why we have the ‘umpire’s call’. When it’s not 100%, I don’t think it’s unfair for someone to say: ‘I think the ­tech­nology has got it wrong on this occasion.’ And that is my ­personal opinion.

“But in a game full of ifs, buts and maybes, I am not going to say that is the reason why we haven’t got the result we wanted. I’m just ­saying my personal opinion is that the ­tech­nology has gone wrong on this occasion, and I think that’s fair to say,” he said.

After Crawey's wicket, Jonny Bairstow also got out in the next over as India claimed five of the nine remaining English wickets in the first session of day 4 only. England were eventually bowled out for 292 shortly before tea as India won the match by 106 runs and drew level at 1-1 in the five-match series.