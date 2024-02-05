IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested for Rajkot Test; Virat and KL Rahul to return

The Player of the Match in the Vizag Test, Jasprit Bumrah, could be rested for the third game in Rajkot starting on February 15. Bumrah, who bagged nine wickets in the second Test, including a six-wicket haul in the first innings, helped India win the match by 106 runs. As per the latest reports, in consultation with the BCCI, the selectors might rest Bumrah for the next Test. Besides, the star batting duo of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul could return to the playing XI.

In this Test that lasted four days, Bumrah bowled around 32 overs across two innings, picking nine wickets. Considering the workload management, which saw Mohammed Siraj getting rested for the second Test, the selectors will want to regain some energy and return refreshed for the remaining games.

With Bumrah out of contention from the next game and Mohammed Shami ruled out of the series with an ankle injury, India will play Siraj and Mukesh in the next game.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first Test in Hyderabad, is unlikely to get fit for the home Test. Kuldeep Yadav, his replacement in the second Test, will retain his place alongside Ravi Ashwin and Axar Patel.

Virat likely to return to XI

Star India batter Virat Kohli, who missed the first two Tests due to personal reasons, might walk into the playing XI from the next Test onwards. With him getting included in the side and playing at his usual number four slot, the home side's confidence will be boosted.

Alongside Virat, keeper-batter KL Rahul will return to the side for the third Test. Now, with two players returning, India will let go of Rajat Patidar and Shreyas Iyer or KS Bharat, who hasn’t left an impact with the bat thus far.

