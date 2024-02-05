IND vs ENG: Ishan Kishan to decide when to return, Dravid on team management happily playing waiting game

India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been away from cricket since December last year, citing mental fatigue, and head coach Rahul Dravid says it’s Kishan’s choice on when to return to playing for India. After India’s comeback win (by 106 runs) in the Vizag Test, Dravid touched upon Kishan’s absence, saying the team management is not forcing anyone on any grounds and is happy playing the waiting game here.

Ishan Kishan last featured for India during the home Australia T20Is (after the World Cup) before getting picked for the South Africa series (in Dec 2023), wherein he didn’t play any game, and subsequently asked the BCCI not to consider him for selection.

For the record, Kishan decided against featuring in the Ranji Trophy.

"There's a way back for anyone and everyone. It's not that we rule out anybody from anything. I just don't want to go on labouring about the Ishan Kishan point. I've tried to explain it as best as I can. The point was that you know, he requested a break.

“We were happy to give him the break and whenever he was ready… I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket. I said, whenever he's ready he needs to play some cricket and come back, and the choice is his.

"We're not forcing him to do anything and we are in touch with him. It's not that we're not in touch. We know what it is, but he hasn't yet started playing, right? So, at the moment, it's not something that we would consider because, you know, he's maybe not ready.

“He decides when he wants to be ready, and we've got options obviously with Rishabh [Pant] injured and stuff. So, I'm sure the selectors will weigh all the options,” Dravid said.

'Bharat should have contributed more'

Meanwhile, in Rishabh Pant’s absence, who continues to recover from multiple injuries he sustained in a road accident in December 2022, the Indian Team backed Ishan to fill in his shoes. And although Kishan was roped in the XI for just two matches, the Indian Team backed KS Bharat to take over the gloves on most occasions.

In seven outings in the whites thus far, Bharat has failed to leave an impact with the bat, with his keeping being moderate on the other side. Considering how his lack of contribution in the middle order troubled India, Dravid is ready to give him another chance to deliver.

"Young players need time to develop, and they're growing at their own pace," Dravid said. "Of course, as a coach, you really want players who come in to be able to grab the opportunities they get and be able to perform. His keeping, to be honest, in the Test matches has been really good. I think he'll also feel that, with his batting, I think he'll agree that he certainly could have done better.