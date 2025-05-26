Veteran India batter Chesteshwar Pujara called exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan from India squad for Test tour of England as 'unfortunate.' Sarfaraz, who was part of India's Test squad in Australia, could make the cut in the new look team led by Shubman Gill.

"The reason he is not in the squad, I feel, is he has been very successful in the Asian conditions or in India. The management feels that he may not be as successful in Australia or in England. And there were some fitness issues in the past. I don't know about his current fitness. But he has been working hard on his fitness also. So, at this stage, I feel it's a bit unfortunate. But at the same time, someone like Karun Nair, who has performed really well in domestic cricket, deserved an opportunity," Pujara told Hindustan Times.

Also Read - England tour preparation would help Gill embrace Test captaincy and redefine his batting: Pujara

Sarfaraz, ironically, made his debut against England last year in Rajkot. He has played six Tests so far with 371 runs to his name at an average of 37 and a best of 150. He has not played since the third Test against New Zealand at home in Mumbai last year where scored 0 & 1 across two innings.

India selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar however, handed a comeback to Karun Nair who had last played a Test eight years ago. Nair is the only India batter apart from Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton in Tests which also came against England albeit at home.

Nair, however, has been rewarded for the strong domestic performance and his experience could be useful in England given India would be touring without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Both the senior players had announced their retirement earlier this month within a week of each other, leaving India with a huge gaps to fill.