New Delhi, India

England's Harry Brook replaced countryman Joe Root to become the new No. 1 batter in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters. On the updated list released on Wednesday (Dec 11), Brook was rewarded for his sensational run in his side's ongoing three-match Test series versus New Zealand, in New Zealand. The right-hander has impressed with scores of 171, 123 and 55 to take the numero uno position. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are the only two Indian batters in the top ten.

Here is the updated list:

ICC Test Rankings For Batters

1. Harry Brook - 898 rating points

2. Joe Root - 897 rating points

3. Kane Williamson - 812 rating points

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 811 rating points

5. Travis Head - 781 rating points

6. Kamindu Mendis - 759 rating points

7. Temba Bavuma - 753 rating points

8. Darly Mitchell - 729 rating points

9. Rishabh Pant - 724 rating points

10. Saud Shakeel - 724 rating points

Meanwhile, Australia's Travis Head also returned to the top 10 following his match-winning 140-run knock versus India in the recently-held Adelaide Test.

Indian batters in Top 35

Yashasvi Jaiswal (No. 4)

Rishabh Pant (No. 9)

Shubman Gill (No. 17)

Virat Kohli (No. 20)

Rohit Sharma (No. 31)

The likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have suffered massive drops following the second Test between India and Australia, at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. In the second Test, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), Rohit returned with scores of 3 for 6 to drop five places. Kohli, who scored a ton in the series opener in Perth, flopped in the pink-ball contest and, as a result, suffered a drop of six places.

Talking about the bowlers, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top. There is only one change in the top five with R Ashwin being replaced by Australian skipper Pat Cummins at the No. 4 spot. Cummins ended the Adelaide Test with a five-fer in the second innings.

ICC Test Rankings For Bowlers

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 890 rating points

2. Kagiso Rabada - 856 rating points

3. Josh Hazlewood - 851 rating points

4. Pat Cummins - 816 rating points

5. R Ashwin - 797 rating points

6. Ravindra Jadeja - 786 rating points

7. Nathan Lyon - 779 rating points

8. Prabath Jayasuriya - 768 rating points

9. Matt Henry - 764 rating points

10. Noman Ali - 759 rating points