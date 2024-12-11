New Delhi, India

India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series next year, which will begin their journey in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This will be India's first tour of England for a full-fledged Test series since 2021. In 2022, they went to England for a rescheduled one-off Test, in Edgbaston. Ahead of the much-anticipated five-match series, the tickets for the first four days of the second Test, to be held in Edgbaston, Birmingham, have been sold out.

According to the iconic cricket ground, this is a new record. It is the first time tickets for the first four days of a non-Ashes Test in England have been sold out.

"Following unprecedented demand, general admission tickets for the first four days of the Men's Test between England and India in 2025 are now sold out," the Edgbaston Stadium stated.

ENGLAND VS INDIA, TEST SERIES SCHEDULE IN 2025

1st Test: June 20-24 - Headingley, Leeds

2nd Test: July 2-6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham

3rd Test: July 10-14 - Lord’s, London

4thTest: July 23-27 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: July 31-Aug 4 - The Kia Oval, London

The last India-England Test series was held in India, where Rohit Sharma-led hosts won 4-1. Ben Stokes-led visitors won the first Test, in Hyderabad, to take a 1-0 lead and add pressure on India. However, the home side rose to the occasion and staged a strong comeback to emerge on top with a 4-1 scoreline.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are part of the Indian squad for next year's tour of England.