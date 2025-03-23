Former cricketer-turned-broadcaster Irfan Pathan was nowhere mentioned or to be seen in the commentary box during the IPL 2025 opener on Saturday (Mar 22). Per the latest report, the BCCI has sidelined the ex-India quick from commentating in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league as the broadcasters are unhappy with him for bringing personal vendetta against certain unnamed players on-air and on his social media handles.

Once deemed India’s Jacques Kallis, Pathan had a premature end to his international career, with his last appearance coming 13 years ago during the 2012 T20 World Cup. Since then, he moved to his new job as a broadcaster, regularly doing Hindi commentary for Star Sports.

However, with time, his grudges against a few players kept coming out in some form or the other, with the Indian Board and broadcaster taking note of it.

"Pathan had a fallout with a couple of players a few years ago. Since then, he has not shied away from referring to them aggressively. The matter was raised that other junior players got caught in the crossfire. He has been accused of taking potshots at them on social media platforms even if he didn't name them," a BCCI source said, as quoted by the TOI.

Not the first time

However, even before the BCCI banned former cricketers from commentating during domestic or international matches. In 2020, the Indian Cricket Board stripped Sanjay Manjrekar from the commentary panel for India’s ODI series against the Proteas over his controversial ‘bits and pieces’ remarks on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"I have always considered commentary as a great privilege but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional," Manjrekar posted on social media after facing commentary snub.

Besides, veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle was removed from IPL’s commentary panel in 2016.

"I still don't know why I am not doing the IPL. I can accept the fact that people don't like me. But I genuinely hope it isn't because cricketers have complained about what I have to say," Bhogle posted on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)