The highly anticipated 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun, bringing with it thrilling cricketing action, record-breaking performances, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment. In the opening match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) delivered a dominating win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), setting the stage for an exhilarating tournament. Following the match, cricketing legends and JioStar experts Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden provided in-depth analysis exclusively on JioHotstar, dissecting key performances and strategic takeaways.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised the performances of Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli, emphasising their strong rapport. He said, “Rajat Patidar has spent considerable time playing under Virat Kohli, which has helped him settle in seamlessly. Kohli’s presence gave him confidence, and Patidar responded with an outstanding knock. The way he stroked the ball and made it look effortless was commendable."

"Additionally, RCB’s ability to restrict KKR from what seemed like a 200-210 total to just 175 was crucial. Rajat Patidar’s captaincy was impressive—his bowling changes were spot on, and his performance as a batter was equally impactful," he added.

Gavaskar also highlighted the evolving aggressive approach of IPL batters. “Players are becoming more adventurous, understanding the importance of capitalizing on the powerplay. With only two fielders outside the inner circle, teams must aim for 10-12 runs per over in the first six overs, targeting 60-75 runs even at the cost of one wicket. This provides a strong foundation to push for totals around 180-200, he said.

'Kohli's partnership with Salt was key'

Meanwhile, Matthew Hayden analysed Virat Kohli’s performance while chasing. The former Australia opener said, “This was the ideal total for Virat Kohli to chase. He thrives in scenarios where the target is around par or slightly above. His strike rate, particularly in the middle overs, was exceptional—maintaining over 170, which was exactly what was required."

"His partnership with Phil Salt was also key, as Salt’s role in increasing the scoring rate complemented Kohli’s approach. We’re witnessing ‘Virat Kohli 2.0’—he remains dominant in powerplays but has now enhanced his effectiveness in the middle overs as well," he added.

Hayden further stressed the significance of net run rate in the IPL. “Every season, net run rate plays a critical role. Last year, RCB had to make a late surge, and net run rate proved decisive. This season, too, it will be a crucial factor in the playoff race.”

The Australian also discussed the influence of Krunal Pandya. “Krunal Pandya was a brilliant selection. His variations, change of pace, and ability to attack the stumps made a significant impact. Experience is invaluable in high-pressure situations, and he demonstrated great composure. At one stage, RCB seemed to be struggling, but their resilience and comeback were remarkable.”