The Indian Premier League 2025 opener at Eden Gardens witnessed a dramatic moment when an ardent fan breached security and rushed onto the field to touch Virat Kohli’s feet. The incident occurred during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), leaving players and security personnel stunned.

As Kohli was standing on the pitch after completing his fifty, an enthusiastic spectator dashed onto the field, bypassing multiple layers of security. The pitch invader immediately fell to his knees and grabbed Kohli’s feet, refusing to let go for several moments. The emotional moment, captured on live television, quickly went viral on social media.

Despite the sudden intrusion, Kohli remained composed and gently gestured for the fan to move away. Security personnel soon intervened, escorting the individual off the field. The entire episode disrupted play briefly but highlighted the immense admiration that Kohli commands among cricket fans worldwide.

MrBeast wasn’t wrong when he said Indians worship Virat Kohli.🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/XHVwYd5tQY — Nikhil (@TheCric8Boy) March 22, 2025

This isn’t the first time a fan has shown such devotion to Kohli, but it certainly stands out due to the sheer determination displayed by the intruder. The video of the incident has been widely shared across various platforms, with many praising Kohli’s calm demeanor and others questioning the stadium’s security measures.

The breach raised concerns about safety protocols at high-profile cricket matches, especially in packed venues like Eden Gardens. The IPL authorities and stadium officials are expected to review security arrangements to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Kohli’s innings played a crucial role in RCB’s performance in the high-voltage clash against KKR. His return to Eden Gardens was marked by another masterclass with the bat, further solidifying his stature as one of the league’s biggest icons.