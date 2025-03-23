Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya shared his thought process behind delivering an unexpected bouncer to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer during the opening match of Indian Premier League 2025.

Advertisment

In the 12th over of KKR’s innings, Venkatesh walked to the crease without wearing a helmet. Sensing an opportunity, Krunal bowled a sharp bouncer. However, Venkatesh read it early and avoided any trouble. The very next ball, now with his helmet on, the southpaw attempted a wristy shot but ended up dragging the ball onto his stumps.

Speaking about his strategy in the post-match presentation, Krunal said, "Whether it's a wide yorker or a bouncer, if you have something in your arsenal, why not use it?"

Also Read: IPL 2025: 'Learning from the best', RCB captain applauds Virat Kohli’s unbeaten fifty in curtain-raiser

Advertisment

Krunal’s brilliance wasn’t limited to that one dismissal. Earlier, he claimed the crucial wicket of KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was in destructive form, striking boundaries with ease. Rahane, on 56 off 31 balls, miscued a shot straight into the hands of Rasikh Salam, courtesy of Krunal’s well-crafted plan.

The left-arm spinner wrapped up his spell with another key scalp, clean bowling Rinku Singh with a quicker delivery that skidded past the batter’s attempted pull shot. Finishing with figures of 3/29, Krunal was named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

'My focus is on bowling quicker'

Advertisment

Reflecting on his approach, he emphasised the importance of adaptability in modern cricket. "When you play in front of such a big crowd, you have to narrow your focus. If I get hit, it should be off a good ball. Batters today have the skill to hit sixes consistently, so as a bowler, you need to evolve. That’s why I focus on bowling quicker and using variations. Change of pace isn’t just for pacers; I try it too," he explained.

Krunal, who was acquired by RCB from Lucknow Super Giants for $66 million in the mega auction, also spoke about his short but thrilling stint with the franchise so far: "It’s been amazing. The energy around RCB is unreal. Even in domestic cricket, you hear fans chanting ‘RCB.’ It’s been just 10 days since I joined, and I’m loving it."

Thanks to Krunal’s stellar bowling, KKR managed only 174/8. In response, RCB’s opening duo of Virat Kohli and Philip Salt set the stage for an easy chase, stitching together a commanding 95-run partnership.

(With inputs from agencies)