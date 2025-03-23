Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a commanding seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens. Skipper Rajat Patidar celebrated his debut as RCB captain with a memorable win, while Ajinkya Rahane faced defeat in his first match as KKR skipper.

Following the match, Patidar praised star batter Virat Kohli for his unbeaten knock, which played a crucial role in the victory. "There was pressure, but it was a good day for me. If we keep winning like this, it will be even better. I fully backed Suyash despite him conceding runs because he was our main wicket-taker. Credit goes to the bowlers for their courage and determination. Having a player like Kohli in the team is a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the best in the game," Patidar said at the post-match presentation.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes. With this innings, he became the third batter to score 1,000 runs against KKR, joining David Warner (1,093) and Rohit Sharma (1,070).

King Kohli honoured

Before the season opener, Kohli was honored with an 'IPL 18' memento by BCCI president Roger Binny, recognising his long-standing contribution to the league. Having been with RCB since the tournament's inception, Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, making 8,004 runs in 252 matches, including eight centuries and 55 half-centuries. His phenomenal 2016 season, where he scored 973 runs with four centuries, remains unmatched, though an IPL title has eluded him.

The match also marked Kohli’s 400th appearance in T20 cricket. Before the felicitation, he delighted fans by dancing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh welcomed Kohli on stage with an electrifying introduction: "The King of 22 yards and a billion hearts. Let's hear it for the GOAT, Virat Kohli."

(With inputs from agencies)