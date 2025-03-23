In a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a 7-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. Captain Ajinkya Rahane pointed to a crucial moment in the first innings that shifted the game’s momentum away from the defending champions.

After being put in to bat, KKR struggled early against Josh Hazlewood’s sharp bowling. However, Rahane and Sunil Narine counterattacked, propelling the team to a promising 107/1 in 9.5 overs. Just when KKR seemed poised for a big total, RCB struck back. Rasikh Salam dismissed Narine for 44, opening the floodgates. Krunal Pandya then inflicted further damage, removing key batters in quick succession, leaving KKR stumbling at 145/5.

Rahane reflected on this phase as the moment that derailed their innings. “We were going well till the 13th over, but those 2-3 quick wickets completely changed the momentum. Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) and I believed 200-210 was possible, but after those dismissals, we couldn't recover,” Rahane said in the post-match presentation.

Rahane optimistic

KKR eventually managed only 174/8, a total that proved insufficient against RCB’s explosive batting. Openers Philip Salt and Virat Kohli dismantled KKR’s bowling attack, putting on a 95-run stand that silenced the Eden Gardens crowd and shifted the chants in RCB’s favor. With a commanding chase, RCB cruised to victory with seven wickets in hand.

Despite the loss, Rahane remained optimistic about improving in key areas. “We don’t want to dwell too much on this game, but we’ll look to get better in certain aspects,” he added.

As KKR regroups for the next match, addressing their mid-innings collapse and bowling vulnerabilities will be crucial in bouncing back from this setback.

(With inputs from agencies)