Cricket Australia on Thursday defended its decision to boycott only some games against Afghanistan after the departing boss of the world governing body accused them of hypocrisy.

Australia have in recent years refused to play bilateral series against Afghanistan, citing discomfort at an ongoing Taliban crackdown on women's sport. But they continue to face Afghanistan in major tournaments such as the World Cup, including a famous loss in the T20 tournament earlier this year.

International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay said if Australia wanted to take a stand, they should walk away from World Cup games as well.

"If you want to make a political statement, don't play them in a World Cup," he told the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper. "Sure, it might cost you a semi-final place, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle," added Barclay.

Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird said he was "very proud of the position we've taken".

"We've taken a position, and we're proudly standing up where we think we should," he said, according to Australian media. "There's all types of lines you can draw. We've drawn a line. We've taken a position, and we're proudly standing up where we think we should."

Australia in March scrapped a T20 men's series against Afghanistan, saying the situation for women in the Taliban-ruled country was deteriorating.

It was the third time since 2021 that Australia refused to play Afghanistan outside of international tournaments.

Before the return of the Taliban, Afghanistan's cricket board was slowly making progress, growing the game among women and contracting a small number of semi-professional players in 2020.

Many of those players eventually fled to Australia.

