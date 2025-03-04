South Africa hold the edge over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy semi-final due to their superior class and power, according to former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. While he acknowledges New Zealand’s capabilities, Ponting believes South Africa’s deep batting lineup makes them favourites to advance.

Advertisment

New Zealand enter the knockout stage after a heavy defeat to India in Dubai, whereas South Africa have momentum on their side following a dominant seven-wicket win against England. Ponting highlighted that, much like India, South Africa’s batting depth gives them an advantage.

“If I compare both teams, South Africa has that extra bit of class. They bat deep and might have a little too much power for New Zealand,” Ponting said on ICC Review. “I’m backing South Africa to win, even though I’ve praised New Zealand.”

Also Read: '73 and gone': Aussie Steve Smith bats for 95 balls then misses full toss to get bowled in Champions Trophy semis vs India - WATCH

Advertisment

Ponting emphasised the importance of Kane Williamson’s role, stating that top players must step up in crucial moments. “Williamson needs to score runs in this game. Big games require big performances, and he is a big-match player. He knows the magnitude of this semifinal, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he delivers,” he said.

'Klaasen is crucial for SA'

After struggling against Pakistan (1) and Bangladesh (5), Williamson regained form with a 120-ball 81 against India, which could boost his confidence. However, Ponting feels South Africa’s top and middle-order batters—Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen—could pose serious challenges for New Zealand.

Advertisment

“Klaasen is crucial because he plays spin exceptionally well and is a clean hitter. If he comes in around the 30-over mark with South Africa only a few wickets down, he could be truly dangerous,” Ponting added.

Ponting also pointed out key match-ups that could influence the outcome. “Rickelton has provided strong starts for South Africa, including a big hundred against Afghanistan. On the other hand, Matt Henry has been outstanding for New Zealand with a five-wicket haul in the group stage. Their battle will be fascinating.”

Another potential game-changer, according to Ponting, is the contest between Klaasen and Mitchell Santner. “Klaasen thrives against spin, but Santner is a smart left-arm spinner. New Zealand might introduce spin early against him, and whoever wins that duel could decide the match.”

Ponting also expressed surprise over New Zealand’s inconsistent opening combination, particularly Devon Conway’s omission despite his solid performances. “They started with Will Young and Conway against Pakistan and Bangladesh but brought in Rachin Ravindra against India. I’d stick with Conway at the top for a left-right combination,” he suggested.

With both teams aiming for a place in the final, the semifinal promises to be an intense battle where key players and match-ups could determine the outcome.