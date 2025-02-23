India skipper Rohit Sharma trolled former coach Ravi Shastri after losing the toss against Pakistan in Champions Trophy Group A match on Feb 23 in Dubai. This was India's 12th consecutive lost toss in ODIs - a record which they overtook from Netherlands.

Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first after which Shastri turned to Rohit and asked: "So what have you decided?" before realising his mistake.

Rohit, with a cheeky smile, replied: "Doesn't really matter, they won the toss so we'll bowl first."

"It's not the same surface but looks similar to what we played on, in the last game. It could get slower. Great opportunity to come out and do what we do as a team. The way we played the last game...it wasn't easy for us and we had to work our way. You want to test yourself and be under pressure," the India skipper added.

As for the lost toss, India have not won a single ODI toss since the last ODI World Cup Final against Australia on Nov 19, 2023.

Before them, Netherlands held the record for most consecutive toss losses with 11 consecutive coin flips going against them.

India, who beat Bangladesh in the first match by five wickets, kept the same playing which meant that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh sat out again while Harshit Rana made it to the final 11.

The Indian team, however, had a nightmare start when Mohammed Shami, who took five wickets in the previous match, bowled as many as five wides in his 11-ball over.

The Men In Blue although didn't let Pakistan run away with the game despite their ace batter Babar Azam looking in fine touch. Babar smashed five fours for his 23 runs before being dismissed while trying his favourite shot - the drive - one too many times.