Pakistan batter Babar Azam started off his innings in a positive way during the Champions Trophy match against India on Feb 23 in Dubai. The batter hit five fours in his innings of 23 runs but eventually became victim of his own favorite shot—the drive.

Opening the batting with Imam ul Haq, Babar used his wrists for his first four between midwicket and mid-on off Harshit Rana in the fourth over. In the same over, Babar drove a pitched-up delivery for another four, showing his class. Watch the shot below:

In the seventh over, bowled by Hardik Pandya, Babar creamed another overpitched delivery for his third four of the day. In the next over by spinner Axar Patel, the Pakistan batter smashed one boundary over mid-on.

The best of his fours came in the next over when he drove Pandya once again through covers. Babar tried the same shot on the next ball, but this time edged it behind as the ball moved away after pitching, hindering the drive.

Babar, who was criticised a lot for his slow innings in the opening match against New Zealand, scored a quickfire 23 off 26 balls with five fours before being dismissed. Have a look at the wicket below:

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first.

"Looks like a good surface and doesn't matter, so we want to bat first. If you play an ICC event, every game is important. The boys are familiar with the conditions and we've done well in this ground as well. Yeah, we lost the last game but it's in the past for us," said Rizwan about his decision to bat.

Pakistan made one change to their playing XI from the New Zealand game as Imam replaced Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury.