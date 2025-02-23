India skipper Rohit Sharma may have been going though a bit of rough patch but if the history is any indicator, the batter is all set to unleash his best against Pakistan in Champions Trophy match on Feb 23 in Dubai. The Indian skipper has been superb against Pakistan - a team India plays only in ICC tournaments apart from regional Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan in Last six ODIs

In the last six ODIs against Pakistan, Rohit has gone past 50 five times and two of those fifties were converted to a 100 as well. The Indian skipper has failed only once in the last six 50-over games against Pakistan, that too in Asia Cup prior to 2023 ODI World Cup. Rohit's last six score against Pakistan are:

52 in 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai

in 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai 111 not out in 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai

not out in 2018 Asia Cup in Dubai 140 in 2019 ODI World Cup in Manchester

in 2019 ODI World Cup in Manchester 11 in 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele

in 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele 56 in 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo

in 2023 Asia Cup in Colombo 86 in 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad

India went on to win all those matches when Rohit scored a 50+ plus barring the one in which he got out on 11 which ended in no result.

Talking about ICC events, Rohit has played six matches against Pakistan - scoring 350 runs at an average of 58 with two fifties and a hundred as well. His highest against Pakistan in ICC tournaments is 140 in 2019 World Cup.

In the Champions Trophy, Rohit has played three matches against Pakistan - scoring 109 runs at an average of 36 with a highest of 91.

The last time Rohit faced Pakistan in Champions Trophy - it was the final of 2017 edition where he had gotten out on a duck.

As for Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit scored 41 in India's only match against Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai.