With just a day left for the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the ICC is going all out to bring the cricket fans closer to the action than ever before.

A minimum of 36 cameras, along with cutting-edge analytical tools and stunning visual enhancements, will capture every thrilling moment of the tournament, as per a statement from the ICC issued on Tuesday (Feb 18). Whether it’s a diving catch or a powerful six, you won’t miss a thing.

One of the most exciting innovations this year is Field 360°. This virtual field model will illustrate fielding positions and strategies in real-time, giving viewers an in-depth understanding of the game as it unfolds.

The broadcast will also feature breathtaking aerial views thanks to drone cameras, while the roving buggy cam will take fans right to the heart of the action with immersive ground-level visuals. And, of course, the signature Spidercams will deliver stunning aerial shots and dynamic perspectives, adding a whole new dimension to the viewing experience.

For fans on the go, ICC TV is teaming up with JioStar to create a dedicated vertical feed, optimised for smartphones.

Commentary panelist

The commentary panel is packed with cricketing legends ready to bring you expert insights and lively discussions. Representing India are Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Dinesh Karthik, and Harsha Bhogle. Pakistan's lineup features Wasim Akram, Bazid Khan, and Ramiz Raja. From England, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton will share their expert analysis alongside West Indies great Ian Bishop.

New Zealand's commentary team includes the dynamic duo of Ian Smith and Simon Doull, while the Australian perspective will come from Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones, and Aaron Finch. South African legends Dale Steyn and Shaun Pollock round out this world-class panel.

(With inputs from agencies)