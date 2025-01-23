India’s fast-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday (Jan 23) said that every player in the team is dedicated to bringing the Champions Trophy back home. India, the two-time Champions Trophy winners, will start their Group A campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai, after which they play against archrivals Pakistan on February 23, before locking horns against New Zealand on March 2.

“The return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a significant boost to cricket, adding depth and context to the One-Day format. This iconic tournament promises to reignite excitement among fans and players alike. India is ready to showcase its unique brand of cricket, with every player committed to bringing the trophy home again,” said Pandya in a tournament release.

Hardik was a vital cog in India's machinery during the ODI World Cup 2023 before an injury during the campaign ruled him out of the tournament.

His aggressive batting display and the ability to effortlessly chip in with the ball make him an asset for the Men in Blue.

So far, Hardik has featured for India in 86 ODIs, made 1,769 runs at an average of 34.01, including 11 fifties with a best of 92*. With the ball, he has chipped in with 84 wickets at an average of 35.23, with best figures of 4/24.

For the upcoming marquee event, Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the team while Shubman Gill will be his deputy. The tournament will run from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

