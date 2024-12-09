Adelaide, Australia

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj and Adelaide’s Player of the Match Travis Head from Australia may face ICC’s disciplinary hearing for their verbal brawl in the second BGT Test, which the hosts won by 10 wickets. Both players are on ICC’s radar as milder repercussions loom, according to reports.

Siraj and Head might face a disciplinary hearing for their on-field antics that made headlines worldwide, reported The Daily Telegraph.

The incident happened during the 82nd over in Australia’s first innings, when, after dismissing Head of a searing Yorker, Siraj gave him a fiery yet ugly sendoff, gesturing aggressively towards the dressing room.

That, however, led to the Adelaide crowd coming hard on Siraj every time he fielded near the boundary or even when he came on to bat in the second innings by booing him, expressing displeasure at his conduct.

Though both let it slide under the mat afterwards, Siraj and Head would not get away with this without warning.

The ICC might not punish them by slapping suspensions as such incidents mostly garner milder penalties.

Who said what?

Head hit a brilliant 140 off 141 balls against India in the second innings, steering Australia to a massive 157-run lead. Given how he took the attack to the Indian seamers, having sent Siraj for a six just one ball before he got out, Siraj’s over-the-top reaction was always coming.

The left-handed batter went on record claiming that he said ‘well-bowled’ to Siraj, but how he reacted to that disappointed Head. Though he expressed regrets over his reaction to his dismissal, Head defended his decision to stand his ground.

“It probably (went) a little bit far; that’s why I’m disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I’m also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team, we wouldn’t do that. [It’s] not the way I’d like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did,” Head said during the press conference after the second day’s play.

Head lied, says Siraj

The Indian seamer broke his silence ahead of the start of the third day’s play in Adelaide, claiming Head never said ‘well-bowled’ to him and that it was something else.

“When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I got him bowled, I only celebrated, and he abused me, and you saw that on TV, too," Siraj said in a chat with Star Sports.

“I only celebrated at the start; I didn’t say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn’t right; it’s a lie that he only said ‘well bowled’ to me. It’s there for everyone to see that that’s not what he said to me. We respect everyone; it’s not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman’s game, but what he did wasn’t right. I didn’t like it at all,” he noted.

With the five-match series drawn 1-1, the third Test will get underway at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 14.

(With inputs from agencies)