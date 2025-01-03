Rohit Sharma opted out of the Sydney Test as ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah captained India in the BGT finale, deciding to bat first after winning the toss. Bumrah walking down for the toss cleared the air on Rohit’s absence from the last match of the series following days of drama surrounding dressing room leaks. However, the story remained the same in 2025, as India’s top order struggled, with four players back in the hut, including star batter Virat Kohli, caught in the second slip.

Shubman Gill returned to the side replacing Rohit but failed to leave any mark, getting out on the last ball before lunch on day one to Nathan Lyon.

Nathan Lyon gets a wicket on the last ball before lunch 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B5nfTtBvem — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

Earlier, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal – the two openers made mediocre starts, with Mitchell Starc accounting for Rahul, caught at the square leg for just four. Seamer Scott Boland removed in-form Jaiswal a couple of overs later on ten. India’s scorecard read 17 for two at that stage.

That, however, could have been 17 for three the next ball had the third umpire overturned the on-field decision on Virat Kohli.

The Indian batter edged one to Steve Smith in the second slip (on his first ball), only for him to try to grab it by putting his hands underneath and later scooping it in the air for the gully to jump in and complete the catch. Though it looked out with the naked eye, the decision was referred to the third umpire, Joel Wilson, who, with less evidence going against Kohli, adjudged it not out.

Smith stood his ground, admitting to claim the catch cleanly and showing no dissent against the umpire’s decision.

"100%. No denying it whatsoever."



Steve Smith weighs in on whether he got his hand underneath the ball in the biggest moment of the morning. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bqIy8iGIRm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

Kohli out in the slips

Kohli has been a pale shadow of himself since his Perth hundred in the BGT opener, more so for getting out similarly across almost all innings. Even in the final Test of the series, where the onus was on him in Rohit’s absence, Kohli edged one to the second slip off Boland for the debutant Beau Webster to collect a sensational catch.

The left-handed pair of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja copped a few blows, with the Australian attack continuing to pile pressure. All bowlers, including spinner Lyon, looked effective early on day one.

Rishabh Pant took a number of heavy hits to the body.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/TdyJ1qhm9C — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

India, is 107/4 at tea on day one.

