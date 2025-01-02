Ahead of the India-Australia SCG Test, in Sydney, reports of rift in the Indian camp started doing the rounds. It was reported that coach Gautam Gambhir slammed the players after India conceded an unassailable 2-1 lead to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) and lashed out at them for playing their natural game and not adapting to match situations. In addition, it claimed that captain Rohit Sharma and Gambhir are not on the same page on team selection.

Advertisment

Prior to the SCG Test, head coach Gambhir attended the pre-match presser and slammed all such reports, saying they are just rumours and 'not the truth'.

'I don't think I need to answer any reports'

Gambhir stated, "Those are just reports. That's not the truth. I don't think I need to answer any reports. There were some honest words, that is what I can say. Honesty is very important. Honesty is extremely important if you want to go and achieve great things."

Advertisment

Also read: SCG Test: Will Rohit Sharma play the series finale? Gautam Gambhir reacts

The former Indian opener also reaffirmed the need for unity within the squad, saying, "Team first. It's a team game, and everyone understands this. Debates between a player and a coach should stay between them. Any conversations in the dressing room should stay in the dressing room."

There have been reports of Rohit likely to sit out of the India XI for the Sydney Test, due to his poor run with the bat in the ongoing series in Australia. However, Gambhir remained non-committal to the team combination for the series finale Down Under, with India needing a win for a 2-2 scoreline.

Advertisment

India won the series opener, in Perth, but lost the day-night Test, in Adelaide, and the Boxing Day encounter, at the MCG in Melbourne, whereas the third Test, in Brisbane, ended in a draw.