SCG Test: Will Rohit Sharma play the series finale? Gautam Gambhir reacts

India head coach Gautam Gambhir remained tight-lipped about captain Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) final Test versus Australia, at the SCG, Sydney on Thursday (Jan 2). The fifth and final Test commences on Friday (Jan 3). With the series on the line for the visitors, Rohit skipped the pre-match presser. When a journalist repeatedly asked about Rohit, Gambhir remained non-committal regarding Hitman's inclusion and the team combination.

Rohit was seen during the warm-ups, shadow-practising his drives and kicking a football around with the teammates. However, his absence from the presser raised some eyebrows. With his form being very poor in the ongoing BGT, his absence led to many speculations. In this regard, Gambhir said, "Everything is fine with Rohit. I don't think it's a tradition (of captain attending the pre-match presser). The head coach is here. That should be fine, that should be good enough. I am going to have a look at the wicket and finalise it tomorrow."

When asked if Rohit would feature in India's plans, Gambhir reiterated: "As I just said, we are going to have a look at the wicket and announce the playing XI tomorrow." On being asked further, the former Indian opener added firmly, "The answer is the same."

Gambhir, however, confirmed that pacer Akash Deep will miss the Sydney Test due to back issue.

For Rohit, the Indian captain has scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 in the ongoing BGT in Australia. In addition, he ended 2024 with 619 runs at an average of 24.76 in the longest format of the game, with many calling for his Test retirement post the Australia tour.

Meanwhile, Australia named their playing XI for the SCG Test. With them leading the five-match series 2-1, the hosts have dropped Mitchell Marsh whereas Mitchell Starc has been declared fit.

Australia XI for New Year's Test vs India