Australia announced their playing XI for the fifth and final Test versus India, at the SCG in Sydney, on Thursday (Jan 2). Ahead of the New Year's Test, which is also the series decider of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mitchell Starc has been declared fit whereas debutant Beau Webster replaces a struggling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Advertisment

Speaking to the press ahead of the SCG Test, Australia skipper Pat Cummins revealed that it was the selectors' call to drop Marsh, who has fared poorly with both bat and ball in the five-match series in Australia. He said, "Mitchy (Marsh) obviously hasn't quite got the runs, and perhaps wickets this series. So we felt like it was time for a freshen up and Beau's been great," Cummins said.

Advertisment

"It's a shame for Mitchy, because we know how much he brings to the team, but feel like now it's a good week for Beau to get a chance," he added.

Webster has done remarkably well in the domestic circuit. He ended as the highest scorer in the Shield last season with 938 runs and during a recent one-day match against Western Australia, the all-rounder claimed six wickets for 17 runs.

Advertisment

Also read: Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach not safe after India close 2024 with MCG defeat: Report

Regarding Starc, the wily pacer battled pain and bowled in the second innings of the fourth and penultimate Test, at the MCG, Melbourne, sending down 16 overs without any compromise on pace. With him fit, the hosts will be confident of ending the series with a 3-1 scoreline.

Australia beat India by 184 runs in the Boxing Day Test, in Melbourne, to take an unassailable 2-1 lead and will aim to regain the BGT for the first time since 2014-15 with a win in Sydney.

Australia XI for New Year's Test vs India

Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.