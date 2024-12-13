New Delhi, India

Indian team’s World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification chances hang in balance as they face Australia in the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test match, starting on Saturday (Dec 14). The contest in Gabba will have huge bearings as India will start the red-ball contest sitting third in the standings with hopes still in the heart of sealing a place in the final. So here is a look at all the possible scenarios as to what the WTC standings could look like if all three possible results are taken into account.

What are the current standings?

Before the start of the Gabba Test, India sit third in the standings with a win percentage (PCT) of 57.29 with South Africa (63.33) and Australia (60.71) occupying the top two spots. India’s third place sees them currently out of contention for a place in the final at Lord’s in June 2025 with both Australia and South Africa in pole position.

WTC Standings if India win

If Rohit Sharma’s side wins the Gabba Test, India will swap places with Australia attaining a PCT of 59.80. Australia on the other hand will drop to third place with a PCT of 56.67 and will have work to do with four Test matches to go. However, with four matches still in hand after the Gabba Test, Australia will still fancy their chances for a WTC final.

WTC standings if India lose

A defeat for India will do no favours for Gautam Gambhir and Co as they will drop their PCT to 53.92 and virtually out of the race for the WTC final as they will continue to sit third. On the bigger picture, India will be all but out of the WTC final race if they lose the Gabba Test. Interestingly, Australia will attain a PCT of 63.33, level with South Africa at the top and in pole position to be the top-placed side with four matches to go after the Gabba Test.

WTC Standings if Gabba Test ends in draw

A draw will do no favours to India in the race for the WTC final, but will temporarily keep their hopes alive for a place in the final. India will attain a PCT of 55.88 while Australia will be on 58.89, meaning with two matches to go India’s chances will be out of their hands. India will continue to stay third in the standings while Australia will all but reach the final with four matches still to play.

India eye vital win

With the BGT at 1-1, India will look to repeat the heroics of 2021 when they beat Australia to win the Gabba Test. The win in Brisbane also saw India pocket the four-match series 2-1 having earlier drawn in Sydney and winning in Melbourne. India are expected to make wholesale changes to the side with Akash Deep expected to play in the Queensland capital.