Australia cannot do anything wrong.

Advertisment

The Steve Smith-led side crushed Sri Lanka by nine wickets on day four of the second Test in Galle to complete an away series whitewash. With this win, they completed their first Test series victory in the Island nation since 2011, ending the current WTC cycle on the top. Australia will face South Africa next in the WTC Final in June later this year.

Also read | IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Iyer or Jaiswal, who sits out when Kohli returns to playing XI in Cuttack?

After winning the first Test at the same venue with an innings and 242 runs, they inflicted another humiliating loss on the Lankans, beating them hands down in the second game to take the series home.

Advertisment

While Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne bowed out of Test cricket with over 7000 runs in 100 Tests – being their most prolific opener ever, Australia’s Smith entered the history books for his double feat in the second Test. Earlier, Smith notched up his record 36th Test ton, his second of the series, and fourth in the past five Tests, he later became only the fifth fielder (non-keeper) to complete 200 catches in Test cricket.

Australia all over Sri Lanka

Bowling first after losing the toss, Australia wrapped up Sri Lanka’s first innings on 257, with all three of Mitchell Starc and the spin duo of Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon returning with three wickets each. Australia’s first-inning reply was as monstrous as the 259-run stand between Smith and keeper-batter Alex Carey for the fourth wicket, which propelled them to 414.

Advertisment

While Smith’s 131 was a testament to his form in this format, Carey’s second Test hundred (156) was the highest score by an Aussie gloveman in away Tests.

The Aussie spinners again made light work of Sri Lankan batters in the second innings, with the same duo picking four wickets each, while all-rounder Beau Webster returned with two, one of which came after he switched to bowling off-spin late on day three.

Owing to an all-round effort, they dismissed Sri Lanka on 231, needing 74 to win the match.

Travis Head and Usman Khawaja began the chase with some boundaries before Sri Lanka’s best bowler, Prabath Jayasuriya, removed Head on 20. Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne completed the formalities, as Australia won the match with nine wickets remaining.

Both teams will now face off in the two-match ODIs starting on February 12 and 14 before Australia flies to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 beginning on February 19.