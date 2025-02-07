Former Australia captain Steve Smith is aging like a fine wine after he scored his latest ton in the ongoing second Test match against Sri Lanka on Friday (Feb 7). The veteran batter scored his 36th Test ton as he equalled Joe Root and Rahul Dravid’s record for most hundreds in the format. His dominant display has seen Australia establish a first innings lead in the ongoing Galle Test.

Smith equals Dravid, Root

One of the finest Test players of his generation, Smith looked primed for another ton as he took the field on Day 2 of the second Galle Test. He came out to bat in the first session of the day when the visitors lost Marnus Labuschagne on 4. Smith attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers in the first innings as he completed his ton in 191 balls.

In doing so he now has 17 tons as captain in the Test format having deputised for Pat Cummins who is struggling with an injury. Only Graeme Smith (25), Virat Kohli (20) and Ricky Ponting (19) have scored more Test tons as skipper in the format.

The latest achievement also means Smith holds the record for most Test tons by active batters with 36, level with Root.

Australia take first innings lead

Having restricted Sri Lanka to 257, Australia recovered well after early setbacks as they established a first innings lead. At the time of writing, Australia were 318/3 in 77 overs as they led by 61 runs in the first innings. Smith was batting unbeaten on 118 while partner Alex Carey scored 130, helping Australia dominate the proceedings.

Smith on the other hand has enjoyed his return to the captaincy stint which now cements his legacy as one of the finest to don the Baggy Green cap of Australia. On Saturday he will try to score a double ton with the visitors targeting a clean sweep.