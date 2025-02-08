Australia's Alex Carey was at his fluent best on Saturday (Feb 8) after the wicketkeeper-batter slammed his second Test hundred against hosts Sri Lanka. Playing at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, Carey broke Adam Gilchrist’s record for highest individual score by an Aussie batter in Asia. His knock coupled with captain Steve Smith’s 36th Test hundred saw Australia earn a first innings lead of 157 runs.

Advertisment

Carey breaks Gilchrist’s record

Having won the opening contest at the same venue, Australian batters came out to bat on Day 2 targeting a clean sweep. After losing early wickets, Carey and Smith carried the baton for the Aussies as they stitched a partnership of 259 runs while contributing 156 runs from 188 deliveries which consisted of 15 fours and 2 sixes.

Smith was dismissed for 131 in the second session before the wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed by Prabath Jayasuriya. The spinner ended with figures of 151/5 in 38 helping wrap the tail of the Aussie innings.

Advertisment

Gilchrist had held the record for the highest individual score by an Australian batter on Asian soil, with 144 against Sri Lanka in 2006.

ALSO READ | 'I got caught in...', admits Konstas on form slump after Test debut



Australia on top in Galle Test

Advertisment

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 198/5 and led the visitors by 41 runs in the second innings. With five wickets in hand, Sri Lanka are unlikely to establish a big lead and trouble Australia. If this is the case, Australia will have the opportunity to win the series 2-0 and build momentum for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the World Test Championship (WTC).

Former captain Angelo Mathews was the top scorer for Sri Lanka in the second innings with 76 runs while Kusal Mendis was batting unbeaten on 41 alongside Ramesh Mendis (0).