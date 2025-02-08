Rising Australian cricket star Sam Konstas admitted that he got 'caught in the moment' during his whirlwind Test debut against India. The 19-year-old, who impressed with a fearless 60 against India’s formidable attack, struggled to maintain his form in subsequent innings, prompting selectors to send him back to domestic cricket for further development.

After scoring just 53 runs across his next three innings, Konstas was left out of Australia’s squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, with selectors opting to elevate Travis Head as an opener. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Konstas acknowledged that playing at iconic venues like the MCG and SCG affected his composure.

"I just love the game, and I got caught in the moment—definitely," Konstas admitted. "Playing in front of big crowds for the first time, the emotions got to me a bit. Hopefully, if I get another chance, I can handle that better."

Determined to refine his skills, Konstas is set to play at the Gabba for the first time in New South Wales’ (NSW) upcoming Sheffield Shield clash against Queensland. He sees this as a key opportunity to gain experience on a traditionally fast and bouncy wicket.

"This will be my first time at the Gabba, and hopefully, we can build some momentum and push for the final," he told CODE Sports.

Despite missing out on the Sri Lanka tour, Konstas remains optimistic, expressing gratitude for the lessons learned from experienced teammates like Steve Smith, Travis Head, and Usman Khawaja. While he has yet to face spin-friendly subcontinental conditions, his return to Shield cricket presents a fresh challenge against Queensland’s potent pace attack.

'He is going to be in the Test team for a long time'

NSW captain Jack Edwards supported the decision to send Konstas back to domestic cricket, emphasizing the importance of match experience. "For Sam to go (to Sri Lanka) and train in those conditions would have been valuable, but he also hasn’t played at the Gabba yet," Edwards noted. "He’s going to be in the Test team for a long time, and playing in these conditions will be a great test for him."

With NSW electing to bowl first, Konstas will have to wait for his turn at the crease, but Edwards believes he is eager to prove himself. "He always wants to score as many runs as possible," Edwards said. "His energy and personality are fantastic for our young group, and I’m sure he’ll fit back in seamlessly. Hopefully, he can score a ton of runs for us."

Konstas is set to face a tough challenge against a Queensland attack spearheaded by Michael Neser, who took 10 wickets in the first two Shield matches before suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Australia A against India A. With a renewed focus and valuable lessons under his belt, Konstas is ready to take the next step in his cricketing journey.

(With inputs from agencies)