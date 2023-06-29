Xiaomi India to slash its workforce to 1000 amid govt scrutiny and poor growth

Amid increased government scrutiny and falling market share, Xiaomi India is reportedly slashing its workforce in the country to less than 1,000 employees, Economic Times reported Thursday. The report revealed that the Chinese company fired 30 employees last week out of 1,400 to 1,500 people it employed at the beginning of the year.

One of the company’s senior executives was quoted by Economic Times as saying that Xiaomi India has prepared a performance improvement plan (PIP), based on which non-performing employees would be sacked.

“As with any company, we take headcount decisions based on the market’s state and business projections,” Xiaomi said in a statement. Although it mentioned that the company will continue to hire talent ‘when and where needed’.

Xiaomi reviewing company strategy

The Chinese parent company of Xiaomi, a popular smartphone brand in India, is reportedly making decisions regarding internal restructuring and changes. According to the company, the goal of this move is to enhance operational efficiency, streamline the organisational structure, and optimise resource allocation. Throughout the year, the company has been reviewing its strategies, leading to a steady decline in its workforce.

Xiaomi India in hot waters

In the first quarter of 2023, Xiaomi India experienced a drop in shipments, with only 5 million units sold compared to 7-8 million units the previous year. This decline has caused Xiaomi to lose its position as the top smartphone brand in India, a title it held for 20 consecutive quarters. It now ranks third, trailing behind Samsung and Vivo, with a market share of 16 per cent.