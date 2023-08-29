Worries mount globally as China's economy slumps

China's economy was expected to generate a third of global economic growth this year, but the country's precipitous downturn in recent months is causing concern throughout the world.

Policymakers are bracing their economies for a hit as China's imports of everything from building supplies to electronics fall. According to Caterpillar Inc., Chinese demand for construction machinery is worse than previously assumed.

A Bloomberg report highlights that global investors have already removed more than $10 billion from China's stock markets, with blue chips accounting for the majority of the selling. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have reduced their targets for Chinese stocks, with the former also warning of regional spillover concerns.

Asian economies, along with African countries, have suffered the most damage to their commerce thus far. In July, Japan recorded its first dip in exports in more than two years as China reduced imports of vehicles and electronics. South Korean and Thai central bankers downgraded their growth projections last week, citing China's slow recovery.

China's downturn: global market impact

However, it's not all bleak, as China’s downturn will lower global energy costs, and the country's deflation will imply that the prices of commodities sent throughout the world are reducing. This is good news for nations like the United States and the United Kingdom, which are currently dealing with high inflation.

Some rising nations, such as India, perceive openings and hope to attract foreign investment that may be leaving China's borders.

However, as the world's second-largest economy, a prolonged downturn in China would affect the rest of the world rather than benefit it. According to International Monetary Fund research, every percentage point increase in China's growth rate boosts global expansion by around 0.3 percentage points.

China's deflation "isn't such a bad thing" for the global economy. "However, if the rest of the world, including the United States and Europe, goes into recession and China remains weak, that will be a problem—not just for China but for the entire global economy", Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research Inc., said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Decline in trade activity

Many nations, particularly those in Asia, consider China to be their most important export market for everything from electronic components and food to metals and energy.

The value of Chinese imports has declined for nine of the last ten months as demand falls from epidemic highs. Shipments from Africa, Asia, and North America were all worth less in July than a year earlier.

Africa and Asia have been impacted the worst, with imports falling by more than 14% in the first seven months of this year. Part of this is due to a reduction in demand for electronics parts from South Korea and Taiwan, while declining commodity prices, such as those for fossil fuels, are also having an impact on the value of items exported to China.

At present, the real volume of goods shipped to China, such as iron ore, has remained stable. However, if the slowdown persists, supplies might be disrupted, affecting miners in Australia, South America, and other parts of the world.

Impact of currency fluctuation

China's economic difficulties have driven the yuan down more than 5 percent versus the dollar this year, with the yuan on the verge of breaking through the 7.3 barrier this month. The central bank has stepped up its defense of the yuan through a variety of means, including daily currency fixes.

According to Bloomberg statistics, the offshore yuan's devaluation is having a stronger influence on its counterparts in Asia, Latin America, and the Central and Eastern Europe bloc, with the Chinese currency's correlation to certain others growing.

China's interest rate reduction this year has made its bonds less appealing to international investors, who have decreased their exposure to the market and are seeking alternatives elsewhere in the region.

(Inputs from Bloomberg)