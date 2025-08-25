World's Top 6 stock exchanges include 2 Indian markets. Check full list

Stock markets are facilities where investors can trade shares. All major nations have stock exchanges, including India, the United States, and China. In total, there are 21 stock exchanges in the world with a marketcapitalizationof over US $ 1 trillion. Two of these stock exchanges are in India. But have you wondered which are the biggest stock exchanges in terms of market capitalization in the world? Well, Indian exchanges are in the list, but they are not the biggest. The biggest are in the United States and China, the world's largest economies in the world.

Which are the world's largest stock exchanges in the world?

New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the largest in the world in terms of market capitalization. It is located in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan in New York City. Its market cap exceeded $25 trillion last year. It is owned by an American company called Intercontinental Exchange. Its current market cap is $31.58 trillion.

NASDAQ

With a market cap of $30.61 trillion, the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ) is the second-largest stock exchange in the world. It is also located in New York City. It is owned by NASDAQ Inc. It mainly lists technology firms and trades the stock of foreign firms. In this stock exchange, Chinese and Israeli firms are the largest foreign sources.

Shanghai Stock Exchange

With a market cap of $7.19 trillion, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) is the third-largest stock exchange in the world. It is located in Shanghai, a futuristic city in China. It is Asia's biggest stock exchange in terms of market cap. It is not entirely open to foreign investors because of the Chinese government's policies. It is one of the three stock exchanges being operated in China, the world's second-largest economy.

Tokyo Stock Exchange

With a market cap of $6.7 trillion, the Tokyo Stock Exchange is the fourth-largest stock exchange in the world. It is also called Tosho, TSE, or TYO. It is located in Tokyo, Japan. It is owned by the Japan Exchange Group.

National Stock Exchange

With a market cap of $5.7 trillion, India's National Stock Exchange of India Limited, also known as the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is the 5th largest stock exchange in the world. It crossed the $5 trillion threshold in May 2024. It is located in Mumbai, India.

