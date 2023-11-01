WION Business Wrap | WeWork's woes, fall in US consumer confidence

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

WeWork nears bankruptcy amidst crushing debt and plummeting value

The embattled flexible workspace provider, WeWork, is reportedly on the verge of filing for bankruptcy in the coming week. This revelation triggered a sharp decline in the company's stock, with shares plummeting 32 per cent in after-hours trading. In the last one year, its shares have slide by almost 96 per cent.

Nokia sues Amazon and HP for patent infringement in video streaming

Finnish telecom giant Nokia has taken legal action against Amazon and HP, filing a lawsuit in Delaware federal court that alleges patent infringement related to video streaming technology.

Nvidia's shares plunge to five-month low amid cancelled China orders

Shares of Nvidia Corp, a prominent player in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, tumbled by nearly 5 per cent, reaching a five-month low in the wake of a report that the company may be compelled to cancel advanced chip orders valued at up to $5 billion destined for China.

Gold demand in India dims amid soaring prices: Report

The World Gold Council (WGC) on Tuesday expressed concerns that gold prices reaching near record highs may diminish the demand for gold in India during the country's peak festival season.

'Deeply regret': FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces intense scrutiny in fraud trial

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, in his latest testimony, has expressed "regret" for failing to investigate the $8 billion debt his hedge fund borrowed from the cryptocurrency exchange before its collapse last November. Bankman-Fried also reiterated his belief that using money deposited by FTX customers into an Alameda-controlled bank account was "permissible."

US consumer confidence hits a five-month low

Consumer confidence in the United States fell for a third straight month in October as gloomier economic forecasts and rising prices dampened optimism. Data released on Tuesday showed that The Conference Board's index dropped from 104.3 in September to 102.6 last month, which is a five-month low.

Ukraine War: EU mulling fresh sanctions on Russia