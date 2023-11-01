'Deeply regret': FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces intense scrutiny in fraud trial

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, in the midst of his ongoing fraud trial, expressed "regret" for failing to investigate the $8 billion debt his hedge fund borrowed from the cryptocurrency exchange before its collapse last November, according to his recent testimony.

The Bankman-Fried's trial revolves around allegations of defrauding FTX customers, looting customer funds to support his Alameda Research hedge fund, and making substantial donations to U.S. political campaigns.

During the trial, Bankman-Fried reiterated his belief that using money deposited by FTX customers into an Alameda-controlled bank account was "permissible."

“I deeply regret not taking a deeper look into it,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

He faced extensive cross-examination, particularly regarding his limited investigation into an inflated debt issue within Alameda in June 2022. The former billionaire admitted to prioritising high-level updates and attributed his inaction to his busy colleagues.

Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon also questioned Bankman-Fried about his relationship with Bahamian officials and the decision to allow FTX customers in the Bahamas to withdraw funds when withdrawals for others had been halted. The prosecution insinuated that Bankman-Fried's actions may have been influenced by a desire to maintain control of funds transferred to the Bahamas after FTX's bankruptcy.

Under direct examination from his lawyers, Bankman-Fried admitted to making "mistakes" that harmed FTX customers and employees but denied any fraudulent activities or fund misappropriation.

Bankman-Fried expressed a mix of emotions during his testimony, including defiance, regret, and frustration at comments and actions taken out of context. He admitted to only discovering in October 2022, shortly before FTX's bankruptcy, that Alameda had spent customer funds from FTX. He attributed this failure to not thoroughly investigate the situation to his trust in his friends and deputies.

Despite the prosecution's claims that he was intimately involved in decisions that allowed Alameda to take billions from FTX customers, Bankman-Fried asserted that he was less involved in day-to-day operations and decision-making than his associates suggested. He claimed he had "essentially uninvolved" himself from core operations after relinquishing the CEO role, the BBC reported.

The fraud trial against Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to culminate with closing arguments, with the entrepreneur potentially facing a life sentence in prison if convicted on seven federal charges, including wire fraud, securities fraud, and money laundering.

Bankman-Fried's defence team has maintained that he followed "reasonable" business practices as his companies rapidly expanded and emphasised his admission of managerial mistakes while denying any intent to commit fraud.

Moreover, Bankman-Fried's decision to testify in his own defence is being seen as a pivotal moment in the trial, as he aims to persuade the jury to dismiss allegations supported by the testimonies of his former top deputies, some of whom had pleaded guilty.

