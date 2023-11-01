WeWork nears bankruptcy amidst crushing debt and plummeting value

The embattled flexible workspace provider, WeWork, is reportedly on the verge of filing for bankruptcy in the coming week, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the subject. This revelation triggered a sharp decline in the company's stock, with shares plummeting 32 per cent in after-hours trading. In the last one year, its shares have slide by almost 96 per cent.

While the specific details of the bankruptcy filing remain undisclosed, reports suggest that WeWork is actively considering submitting a Chapter 11 petition in New Jersey, based on insider information cited by a Wall Street Journal report.

WeWork's financial turmoil has been brewing for some time, marked by its recent agreement with creditors to temporarily postpone payments on a portion of its substantial debt. This grace period is rapidly drawing to a close, increasing the pressure on the company.

At the heart of WeWork's financial difficulties lie its formidable long-term debt, which stood at $2.9 billion as of the end of June, and a staggering $13 billion tied up in long-term leases. These financial obligations have become increasingly burdensome as borrowing costs continue to rise, which in turn, has taken a toll on the entire commercial real estate sector.

In 2019, the company was privately valued at an astounding $47 billion. However, the company's plans to go public in the same year unravelled due to investor scepticism about its business model, which involved securing long-term leases and then renting them out for shorter periods, along with concerns about its financial losses.

WeWork eventually did go public in 2021 but at a much-reduced valuation. Throughout this time, WeWork's primary supporter, Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, continued to provide billions to the start-up, despite its ongoing financial struggles and losses.

In August, WeWork took the unprecedented step of casting "substantial doubt" on its ability to continue operations. Since then, the company's problems have only intensified, with several key executives, including CEO Sandeep Mathrani, departing this year.

(With inputs from Reuters)