WION Business Wrap | US dollar’s 3-month high, Nvidia’s rising market value and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

US dollar hits 3-month high on strong inflation data, surpasses 150 yen mark

The US dollar surged to three-month highs on Tuesday, propelled by robust inflation data that exceeded economists' expectations for January.

SpaceX fined after worker injury, records reveal history of safety concerns

Elon Musk's SpaceX was fined $3,600 this month following an incident at its Washington state site that nearly resulted in an amputation, as per inspection records reviewed by Reuters.

Nvidia on the brink of overtaking Alphabet in market after Amazon

Nvidia, the leading AI chipmaker, is on the brink of surpassing Alphabet as the third most valuable company on Wall Street, after overtaking Amazon's market capitalisation for the first time in two decades, according to Reuters.

Barclays faces lawsuit over discrimination allegations from vice president

A vice president at Barclays has filed a lawsuit against the British bank, seeking approximately $290,000, alleging racial, religious, and gender discrimination.

Walmart in advanced talks to acquire Vizio for over $2 bn, boosting TV market control

Retail giant Walmart is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire smart-television manufacturer Vizio for a sum exceeding $2 billion, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Rising rents propel US inflation; rate cuts still anticipated in 2024

The latest data from the Labour Department revealed a higher-than-anticipated increase in US consumer prices in January, driven primarily by a surge in the cost of rental housing.

Disneyland character performers announce plans to unionise, seeking better benefits

Character performers at Disneyland, embodying beloved figures like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, have disclosed intentions to join the Actors' Equity Association, a union representing professionals in live theatrical performance.

China's declining birth rate puts teachers' jobs at risk: Millions face uncertain future by 2035

In the wake of China's plummeting birth rate, the future of teaching, once considered a steadfast career choice in the nation, is now cast in uncertainty, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Love is in the air, but is it in your budget? Exploring the economic impact of Valentine's Day

While millions prepare to celebrate love with chocolates, cards, and cosy dinners, the question arises: how much does this day of affection truly cost the economy, and is the pressure to spend worth it?

Toyota announces leadership changes at Daihatsu following safety test scandal

In response to the revelation of rigged collision safety-tests, Toyota Motor Corp announced significant leadership changes within Daihatsu Motor, with both the president and chairman set to step down.

FTC's antitrust lawsuit against Amazon scheduled for October 2026 trial