China's declining birth rate puts teachers' jobs at risk: Millions face uncertain future by 2035

In the wake of China's plummeting birth rate, the future of teaching, once considered a steadfast career choice in the nation, is now cast in uncertainty, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The iconic "iron rice bowl" concept, symbolising guaranteed job security, may no longer hold true as demographic shifts pave the way for an estimated surplus of 1.9 million teachers by 2035.

This sudden change poses significant challenges, not just for educators but for the broader societal and economic landscape of the country.

Demographic transition and educational implications

The dramatic decline in newborns since 2017, coupled with dwindling kindergarten and primary school enrolments, paints a sobering picture of China's demographic future.

The SCMP report cited Chu Zhaohui, a senior researcher at the China National Academy of Educational Sciences, who warned, "With fewer students, there will inevitably be redundancies at schools within a certain period or a certain region."

This trend, if unabated, could lead to a surplus of 1.5 million primary school teachers and 370,000 middle school teachers by 2035.

Government response and local initiatives

Local authorities are feeling the strain, grappling with fiscal pressures exacerbated by economic challenges.

In response, regions like Hunan province have begun strategising for the long term, urging better allocation of education resources based on birth rates and urbanisation.

Furthermore, several governments have curtailed the supply of teachers by discontinuing major degree programs related to education at certain universities.

Educational quality and opportunities for improvement

Amidst these challenges lies an opportunity for China to enhance the quality of its education system.

The SCMP report mentioned Huang Bin, a professor at Nanjing University’s Institute of Education, who emphasised the importance of upgrading rural teachers and improving educational standards.

Additionally, Maggie Chen, a veteran teacher in Zhejiang province, suggested that smaller class sizes could enable teachers to provide better individual attention to students.

Parental concerns and societal implications

Despite government measures to alleviate educational pressures, parental anxiety over children’s education remains high, as highlighted in a survey by youth36kr.