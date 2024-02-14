Rising rents propel US inflation; rate cuts still anticipated in 2024

The latest data from the Labour Department revealed a higher-than-anticipated increase in US consumer prices in January, driven primarily by a surge in the cost of rental housing.

However, this uptick in inflation hasn't altered the consensus that the Federal Reserve is likely to initiate interest rate cuts within the first half of the year.

Reuters cited Seema Shah, the chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, who emphasised the need for caution, stating, "It's important not to overreact and jump to the assumption that an inflationary resurgence is developing."

Shah pointed out that while inflation was partially influenced by factors less pertinent to the Fed's preferred core PCE measure; forward-looking indicators suggest a potential easing in the coming months.

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3 per cent in January, following a 0.2 per cent increase in December.

Notably, more than two-thirds of this rise was attributed to shelter costs, including rents.

However, not all inflationary drivers last month are factored into the calculation of the Fed's key inflation metrics.

Analysts have observed a notable increase in food prices, with grocery food inflation surging by 0.4 per cent, the most significant gain in a year.

This was partly attributed to winter storms impacting food supply chains.

However, gasoline prices experienced a 3.3 per cent drop, mitigating some of the overall inflationary pressures.

Despite the increase in overall prices, the Federal Reserve has signalled a cautious approach towards rate cuts, emphasising the need for sustained evidence of inflation deceleration.

The Fed has already raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022, currently standing at 5.25 per cent-5.50 per cent.

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy components, surged by 0.4 per cent last month, the largest increase since May.

This was largely driven by a 0.6 per cent rise in shelter costs, including owners' equivalent rent (OER), which experienced its most substantial increase in nine months.

Economists anticipate that revisions to the CPI data and the increased weighting of housing components could lead to lower inflation readings in the coming months.

Despite elevated rent measures, private gauges suggest that rents are trending downwards, which could influence official inflation metrics.