Barclays faces lawsuit over discrimination allegations from vice president

A vice president at Barclays has filed a lawsuit against the British bank, seeking approximately $290,000, alleging racial, religious, and gender discrimination.

This is based on a Reuters report.

The report cited Nazia Lawrence, who has been with the bank since 2015, works in execution services, a crucial back-office department responsible for implementing post-crisis risk management regulations.

Lawrence expressed feeling "completely let down" by Barclays, according to court filings from a London employment tribunal.

Lawrence's allegations suggest that despite her expanded role and consistent outstanding performance reports since 2019, she faced unequal treatment compared to her white male counterparts at similar professional levels.

Despite being promised new responsibilities that were expected to lead to promotion after raising concerns to mentors, Lawrence claims she was repeatedly overlooked for promotions, while witnessing her colleagues, both male and female, ascend the ranks.

As Lawrence's complaints became more formalised through official grievances, her performance ratings reportedly declined.

The court filings indicate that she experienced mental distress, leading her to take annual leave and periods of unpaid sick leave to recuperate from the ordeal.

The lawsuit not only seeks financial compensation but also requests the Employment Tribunal to recommend additional training for Barclays employees and the implementation of a transparent promotion process.

Barclays has refrained from commenting on the matter, while Lawrence's legal representative was not immediately available for comment.