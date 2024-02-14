Disneyland character performers announce plans to unionise, seeking better benefits

Character performers at Disneyland, embodying beloved figures like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, have disclosed intentions to join the Actors' Equity Association, a union representing professionals in live theatrical performance.

Reuters cited Kate Shindle, the president of Actors' Equity Association, who highlighted the expectation of fair compensation and prioritisation of workers' health and safety, stating, "Disney workers are openly and powerfully invested in and loyal to the Walt Disney Company and its values."

This move comes as performers seek better wages and improved working conditions.

In a bid for recognition, the union plans to seek voluntary acknowledgment from Disney Resort Entertainment once a majority of workers have signed union authorisation cards.

Should the company refuse, Equity will proceed to file the cards with the National Labour Relations Board, according to their statement.

The announcement follows a similar push by animation workers at Walt Disney, who sought representation from the Animation Guild to address concerns regarding benefits and pay.

Additionally, Disney faced challenges last year during the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike, where performers advocated for higher wages and safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence.

Upon a successful vote in favour of unionisation, Disney will be obligated under federal law to engage in negotiations with Equity's representatives and establish a contract.

This bargaining unit encompasses not only character performers but also hosts, trainers, and other supporting roles within the cast.

Actors' Equity Association, representing over 51,000 professional actors and stage managers, aims to ensure fair treatment and representation for performers across the entertainment industry.