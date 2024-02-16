WION Business Wrap | Nvidia, Fed bank stress test, PayTM crisis & other stories

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Ukraine refuses to remove Raiffeisen from "Sponsors of War" blacklist: Report

In a move intensifying geopolitical tensions, Ukraine has stood firm on its decision not to remove Raiffeisen Bank International from its "sponsors of war" blacklist despite pressure from Austrian political leaders and the bank itself.

Nvidia options traders anticipate volatility surge ahead of earnings report

Traders in the US equity options market are bracing for a substantial movement in Nvidia's shares following the upcoming earnings report of the leading artificial intelligence chipmaker.

Biden's EV push pits Detroit profit against climate drive, industry leaders at odds

The Biden administration's push for a rapid transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is sparking a showdown with Detroit's automakers, threatening billions in profits and igniting debates over climate policy just as election tensions simmer.

India raises windfall tax on crude oil amid global market volatility

In response to ongoing market fluctuations, the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a slight increase in the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil and diesel.

Red Sea crisis: Relief to US shippers as ocean freight rates show signs of easing

In the wake of the Red Sea crisis, which has ignited a surge in ocean freight rates, there are emerging indications that the upward trajectory of shipping costs on crucial trade routes may be tapering off, CNBC reported.

Paytm Payments Bank excluded from authorised banks list for FASTags: Report

India's road tolling authority has excluded Paytm Payments Bank from its list of 32 authorised banks for purchasing FASTags, signalling significant changes for the estimated 20 million Paytm FASTag users.

US lawmaker wants watchdog to scrutinise Shein's IPO bid. Here's why

Republican Senator Marco Rubio has urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to intervene in the potential public listing of Shein, a popular E-commerce platform, unless the company provides additional disclosures regarding its business operations and the risks associated with operating in China.

Lockheed Martin ramps up weapons production amid heightened security demands

Lockheed Martin has announced its strategic plans to ramp up production of essential weapons systems in response to growing global security concerns.

