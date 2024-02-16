Lockheed Martin ramps up weapons production amid heightened security demands

Lockheed Martin has announced its strategic plans to ramp up production of essential weapons systems in response to growing global security concerns.

With conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the turmoil in West Asia, and escalating tensions involving China, the demand for cutting-edge weapons systems crafted by US defence companies has surged.

According to a Reuters report, the company revealed its intentions to significantly increase the production of its High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a crucial component in modern military arsenals.

Production capacity has already seen a notable rise, with an increase from 48 units annually to 60 units, and projections suggest reaching an impressive capacity of 96 units by the conclusion of 2024.

Furthermore, Lockheed disclosed its strides in augmenting the production of the Javelin system, a highly versatile anti-tank missile system vital for ground operations.

Currently, production has escalated to 2,400 units per year, with plans underway to bolster this capacity to 3,960 Javelins annually by late 2026.

In addition to HIMARS and Javelin, Lockheed Martin aims to deliver over 10,000 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) this year alone.

The company is steadfast in its ambition to further enhance production capabilities, targeting an increase to 14,000 GMLRS units per year by 2025.

Moreover, Lockheed Martin has allocated resources to advance the production of air defense missile PAC-3 MSE, with plans to elevate annual production rates to 650 units by 2027.