Biden's EV push pits Detroit profit against climate drive, industry leaders at odds

The Biden administration's push for a rapid transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is sparking a showdown with Detroit's automakers, threatening billions in profits and igniting debates over climate policy just as election tensions simmer.

According to a Reuters analysis, the proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations aim to slash tailpipe emissions significantly, mandating a surge in US EV market share to 67 per cent by 2032 from less than 8 per cent in 2023.

Industry's concerns

Detroit's major players, including General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis, have expressed apprehension, citing the hefty investments and time needed to transition their predominantly truck-heavy fleets.

GM, Ford, and Stellantis have collectively voiced worries about the feasibility of meeting the proposed targets, highlighting potential financial strains and job risks.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation has warned of possible fines amounting to $14 billion for failing to meet carbon dioxide targets.

Union's dilemma

The United Auto Workers (UAW), representing thousands in the industry, initially endorsed Biden's EV ambitions. However, they've since raised concerns over job security amid the transition, echoing worries voiced by automakers. The pressure is mounting on Biden as Michigan, a crucial battleground, remains pivotal in the political landscape.

Mixed reactions and challenges

Elon Musk and Tesla, the leading EV manufacturer, have urged even stricter regulations, advocating for a 69 per cent EV market share by 2032 and 100 per cent by 2035. Meanwhile, traditional automakers have urged the administration to streamline regulations, citing potential conflicts that could impede the transition and impact investments. Stellantis, in particular, emphasised the importance of plug-in hybrid technology and criticized the EPA for overlooking its market benefits.

Despite the urgency, the US EV market lags behind Europe and China, posing a significant challenge for Detroit's automakers. Legacy automakers, such as Ford and GM, face an uphill battle as EVs constitute a mere fraction of their total sales. Stellantis aims to launch several EV models by 2024, including an all-electric Ram pickup and Jeep EVs, but the transition remains daunting.

Climate pressures

Environmental groups argue for stricter mandates, insisting on an all-electric fleet by 2035 to address the climate crisis. They contend that years of lenient regulations incentivized Detroit's focus on lucrative trucks and SUVs, exacerbating emissions. The proposed regulations signal a significant departure from past policies, aiming to steer automakers towards cleaner alternatives.

Technological hurdles

Complying with Biden's proposals would require substantial overhauls from Detroit's automakers. GM, for instance, is shifting focus to plug-in hybrids after previously dismissing them as inefficient. Both Ford and GM have faced challenges with their full-sized EV pickups, grappling with production setbacks and tepid sales.