Decoding US Federal Reserve's annual bank stress test scenarios

The US Federal Reserve has unveiled the scenarios for its annual bank stress tests, which assess the resilience of financial institutions to adverse economic conditions.

There is heightened investor, analyst, and regulatory attention this year due to the failure of three banks in 2023 and ongoing disputes between large banks and the Fed regarding proposed capital increases.

Last month's report of losses on commercial real estate loans by New York Community Bank has further intensified concerns, leading to a significant drop in its share value.

The commercial real estate (CRE) sector faces challenges stemming from financing constraints due to high interest rates and reduced office occupancy rates caused by the widespread adoption of remote work.

The stress test's most severe scenario mirrors last year's, featuring a 36 per cent decline in house prices and a 40 per cent decline in commercial real estate prices, along with the US unemployment rate reaching 10 per cent.

Kevin Fromer, CEO of the Financial Services Forum, representing the CEOs of the largest eight US banks, told Reuters: "The nation’s largest banks ... are strong, highly capitalized, and an important source of support to American households and businesses, even in the face of significant economic headwinds."

How is this year's test different?

This year's stress test introduces an "exploratory analysis" component that will assess banks' resilience to a broader array of risks beyond the traditional scenarios.

The Fed disclosed that this exploratory analysis will not impact capital requirements but will include simulations of funding stresses leading to the rapid repricing of a significant portion of deposits at large banks, akin to the stresses observed in March 2023.

Additionally, the largest and most complex banks will undergo testing against a scenario involving the failure of five large hedge funds.

The Federal Reserve has announced plans to release the stress test results, including firm-specific data, in June 2024. The findings of the exploratory shock analysis will be published in aggregate, offering insights into the banking system's overall resilience.

What is Stress Test?

A stress test, particularly in the context of banking, is a simulation conducted by regulatory authorities, such as the Federal Reserve in the United States, to assess the resilience of top financial institutions to adverse economic conditions.

These stress tests, initiated after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, determine the capital requirements for banks to maintain their health and assess their ability to distribute capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

These tests subject banks to hypothetical scenarios, such as severe economic downturns or financial crisis, to evaluate their ability to withstand such stress without becoming insolvent.

The aim is to ensure that banks hold sufficient capital to continue operating and lending even under adverse circumstances, thereby safeguarding financial stability.