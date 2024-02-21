WION Business Wrap | India’s inflation prospectus, Paytm’s nodal account shift, Walmart’s Q4 results and more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

India's inflation prospects stabilise, economy poised for growth: RBI Bulletin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its February bulletin, painting a picture of stabilising inflation and promising economic prospects for India in 2024.

Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank. What it means for customers

In a significant move impacting millions of users, Paytm, India's leading digital payments platform has been coordinating an essential transition by shifting its nodal account to Axis Bank.

Walmart soars on strong earnings and Vizio acquisition: Report

In a promising start to the US retailers' reporting season, Walmart reported strong fourth-quarter results, brought on by increased spending by price-conscious consumers seeking a respite from inflationary pressures.

Conference board retracts US recession prediction; economy set to grow despite index decline

The Conference Board announced on Tuesday that it was abandoning long-standing prediction of an imminent recession in the United States.

Circle ceases USDC support on Tron Blockchain amid regulatory concerns

Major US-based crypto firm Circle has announced its decision to discontinue support for its USDC (US Dollar Coin) token on the Tron blockchain network.

Occidental Petroleum considers $20 billion sale of western midstream amid debt concerns

Occidental Petroleum, a major player in the energy sector, is reportedly exploring the sale of Western Midstream Partners, a natural gas-focused pipeline operator valued at close to $20 billion, including debt.

Amazon to enter Dow Jones Industrial average, replacing Walgreens

In new development for the US stock market, Amazon is poised to join the prestigious Dow Jones Industrial Average, stepping into the shoes of Walgreens Boots Alliance, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

China implements record mortgage rate cut to revitalise property market

China has implemented its most significant reduction in the benchmark mortgage rate in history, in an effort to rejuvenate the struggling property market and stimulate economic growth.

Tesla faces setback as German citizens reject expansion plans

In a setback to Tesla's plans for expansion, citizens of Gruenheide have voted against a motion that would have allowed the razing of trees to make space for the enlargement of its German plant.

Guyana delays $1.9 billion gas-to-power project until 2025 due to delays and challenges