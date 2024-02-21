Walmart soars on strong earnings and Vizio acquisition: Report

In a promising start to the US retailers' reporting season, Walmart reported strong fourth-quarter results, brought on by increased spending by price-conscious consumers seeking a respite from inflationary pressures.

Simultaneously, the retail behemoth announced its intention to acquire smart-TV manufacturer Vizio for $2.3 billion, signalling a shift towards strengthen its advertising arm.

According to Reuters, Walmart's shares soared by 6.5 per cent to reach an all-time peak of $181.35, following the announcement.

The surge was not only attributed to stellar earnings but also to an annual sales forecast and a 9 per cent dividend hike, marking its most notable increase in over a decade.

Walmart's emphasis on groceries, outshining competitors like Target, has acted as a shield amid a broader downturn in consumer spending.

By leveraging its vast scale to negotiate with suppliers and offering aggressive price cuts, the retail giant has managed to draw in a diverse customer base, including higher-income households.

"Walmart's commitment to offering value resonates strongly with customers," Reuters quoted CEO Doug McMillon as saying during a conference call.

He attributed the surge in transactions and volumes, culminating in surpassing $100 billion in global e-commerce sales in 2023, to the company's concerted efforts in enhancing store experiences, expanding online assortments, and augmenting pickup and delivery options.

In stark contrast, Home Depot reported a slump in holiday quarter sales, attributing the decline to consumers tightening their purse strings amidst soaring food prices and mortgage rates.

Reflecting on Walmart's conservative yet prudent fiscal outlook, Christian Greiner, a senior portfolio manager at ZCM, acknowledged the cautious approach amid volatile economic conditions.

Greiner noted the market's recognition of Walmart's foresight, driving the surge in shares.

In a move to strengthen its advertising arm, Walmart unveiled plans to acquire Vizio, a leading smart-TV manufacturer, for a hefty $2.3 billion.

The acquisition, slated to bolster Walmart Connect, the retailer's advertising business, is poised to revolutionise its advertising strategy by reaching consumers via television.

GlobalData's Managing Director Neil Saunders hailed the deal as a game-changer, enabling Walmart to extend its advertising reach beyond traditional channels and compete head-on with industry rivals like Amazon.

The proposed offer, set at $11.50 per share in cash, represents a premium of 47 per cent to Vizio's closing price before reports of the deal surfaced.

Analysts predict that the acquisition will be mildly dilutive to Walmart's earnings in fiscal 2025.