Tesla faces setback as German citizens reject expansion plans

In a setback to Tesla's plans for expansion, citizens of Gruenheide have voted against a motion that would have allowed the razing of trees to make space for the enlargement of its German plant.

The mayor of Gruenheide revealed to Reuters on Tuesday that despite the vote being non-binding, it poses yet another challenge for the American electric vehicle manufacturer's ambitions to double the site's capacity for battery production and car manufacturing, potentially hampering its bid to dominate the European electric vehicle market.

The proposed expansion aimed to increase the plant's capacity to an impressive 100 gigawatt hours of battery production annually, along with a target of manufacturing up to 1 million cars per year.

Currently, the plant churns out approximately 500,000 vehicles annually, but its production ramp-up has faced delays. Despite reaching the milestone of 5,000 cars per week in March and recently hitting 6,000 cars in a week for the first time in January, the pace of production expansion has not been as swift as anticipated.

The decision by citizens in Gruenheide to reject the motion to clear forested areas for the construction of additional logistical spaces such as a train station and warehouses has left the matter in the hands of local authorities.

Tesla's plans for the German plant have been closely watched, given the company's ambitions to establish a strong foothold in Europe's rapidly growing electric vehicle market. The expansion of the Gruenheide plant was seen as a pivotal step towards achieving this goal.