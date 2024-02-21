China implements record mortgage rate cut to revitalise property market

China has implemented its most significant reduction in the benchmark mortgage rate in history, in an effort to rejuvenate the struggling property market and stimulate economic growth.

The 25-basis point cut to the five-year loan prime rate (LPR) marks a substantial intervention by authorities, signalling a decisive move to address the challenges faced by the real estate sector.

Yan Yuejin, an analyst at E-House China Research and Development Institution, described the rate cut as a pivotal moment, stating, "This is the biggest signal. In other words, the largest interest rate cut cycle in history has begun."

He emphasised that the reduction would directly impact the real estate sector by lowering mortgage costs, potentially revitalising demand.

The adjustment to the five-year LPR, lowered to 3.95 per cent from 4.20 per cent, underscores China's commitment to addressing concerns in the property market.

The one-year LPR, however, remains unchanged at 3.45 per cent, with most new and outstanding loans in China tied to this rate.

The five-year rate, on the other hand, significantly influences mortgage pricing, affecting consumer borrowing costs.

The deeper-than-expected rate cut suggests a shift in Beijing's approach, indicating reduced concerns about the potential adverse effects of lower lending rates on the currency or banking system.

Despite ongoing vigilance regarding the yuan's stability, authorities appear more focused on bolstering economic activity and addressing challenges in the property sector.

Efforts to stabilise the property market have been met with mixed results, with new home prices experiencing significant declines in 2023.

Additionally, the stock market has faced pressure, reflecting broader concerns about the health of the economy.

Government-backed initiatives aimed at injecting liquidity into the property sector have been initiated, but sustained measures are awaited to restore confidence.

Ben Bennett, Asia-Pacific investment strategist at Legal and General Investment Management, remarked that while the rate cut signals a commitment to supporting the housing market, its immediate impact may be limited.

He emphasised the importance of subsequent measures aimed at injecting cash into lenders, housing projects, and developers.

Further easing measures may be on the horizon, with recent deposit rate cuts and reductions in bank reserves providing commercial banks with leeway to lower borrowing costs.

However, existing mortgage holders may not immediately benefit from the rate reduction, as mortgage rate re-pricing typically occurs on an annual basis.